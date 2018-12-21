Luxury home to replace south Dublin mansion bought for €4.35m

A large Victorian-style mansion in south Dublin acquired for €4.35m three years ago is to be demolished to make way for an even larger luxury home, despite opposition from a community group and some local residents.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to Ian Curley, former chief executive of glass and metal company Ardagh, to demolish Sunnyside, a villa on Killiney’s Vico Road which he purchased in December 2015.

The businessman also secured approval for the house to be replaced with an even larger dwelling.

The planning authority rejected an appeal by Dalkey Community Council against the original decision of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to grant planning permission for the project which will involve the construction of a new three-storey, five-bedroom house extending to 582 sq m² (over 6,200 sq ft).

Sunnyside, which is located on the seaward side of Vico Road, was previously owned by Robin Power, a well-known property developer, and later was the residence of the South African ambassador to Ireland.

The villa, built in the 1860s and extended in the 1990s, is located on one of the most sought-after addresses in the country, offering panoramic views of the coastline including Dalkey Island, Bray Head, and the Sugar Loaf.

At one stage after Mr Curley had bought the property, it was advertised for rent at €15,000 per month.

The local council said the proposed replacement dwelling would significantly improve living conditions for future residents in terms of both layout and energy performance and demolition of the existing building would not unduly impact on the Vico Road Architectural Conservation Area — the main concern of Dalkey Community Council which also claimed there was no justification for the demolition of Sunnyside.

Consultants acting for Mr Curley claimed the existing mansion had “no architectural merit” or quality as a residence while it retained little of its original fabric and character from the 1860s.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála expressed satisfaction that Sunnyside, due to substantial modifications and lack of original fabric, “would not constitute an existing, high-quality historic dwelling” and the proposed development would provide “an appropriate architectural design response” which was described as “exemplar”.

“Its low profile, green roofs, revised building line and better integration with the contours of the site is a far better solution than the existing bulky and somewhat incongruous rear three-storey extension,” said the inspector.

While “unashamedly modern”, she said the design of the new building would complement rather than detract from the character of the area.

The plans were supported by journalist Robert Fisk and his wife, Nelofer, who own an adjoining property.