Lung cancer cases among women on the rise

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 06:51 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The number of lung cancer cases among women is on the rise and could substantially outnumber men in the coming years.

That is according to the Irish Cancer Society, which says smoking is the main factor in the increase.

It is warning that early detection is vital, with many deaths attributed to late-stage detection - 1,800 people die from the disease here each year.

Spokesperson for the charity, Aoife McNamara, says knowing the signs and symptoms is important.

She highlighted: "Things like difficulty breathing, a cough that's not going away or a change in a long-term cough, repeated chest infections that just aren't going away - even after antibiotics. Wheezing, coughing up blood-stained phlegm, pains in your chest...anything to with your breathing.

"There's lots of coughs and colds and flus out there at the moment. But what we are asking people to notice that if these things aren't going away, particularly if you are a smoker or ex-smoker, go to your GP and get checked out."


CancerHealthSmoking

