Luke Kelly statue may be relocated after being defaced for fourth time

By Press Association
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 03:23 PM

A statue erected in honour of singer Luke Kelly may have to be relocated after being vandalised for a fourth time in recent months, a Dublin city councillor has said.

The statue on Sheriff Street was erected in January 2019 and has been vandalised four times in the past year.

On Sunday night, photos appeared on social media of the statue being targeted again.

The statue, designed by artist Vera Klute, was covered with red paint, in the shape of glasses.

Dublin city councillor Ray McAdam described the latest incident of vandalism as “soul destroying”.

Ross Sheridan of P.Mac Cleaning and Restoration services cleans a statue of the late musician Luke Kelly in the Sheriff Street area of Dublin (PA)
Mr McAdam said councillors are now considering moving the statue to a different location but will consult with the Kelly family first.

“It is just soul destroying to see the statue being defaced again. Luke Kelly is such a revered figure so the lack of respect being shown to his memory is disgraceful.”

“Mindless idiots are carrying out these attacks and wasting public money.  Dublin City Council is being forced to throw good money after bad by having to clean it up.

“The money would be better spent on targeting illegal dumping or trying to bring in more social distancing measures on Dublin’s streets.

“Dublin city councillors are going to ask the council if we should relocate the statue. I don’t want it to be moved but at this stage it has been damaged four times. Putting security around it would not deter vandals – it would just encourage them.

“It is a sorry day when we are having to discuss this but it seems inevitable at this stage that we will have to look at moving the statue to another part of Dublin.

“We would of course discuss any plan to move the statue with the Kelly family.”

In a statement, Dublin City Council said: “The statue will be cleaned and all considerations on how best to protect the sculpture for the future will be actively considered.”


Luke Kellystatue

