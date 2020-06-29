News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Lucky to have him': 10-year-old Adam Lyons laid to rest after fatal car accident

'Lucky to have him': 10-year-old Adam Lyons laid to rest after fatal car accident
Adam Lyons, from Borris, Co Carlow, was cycling close to his home, with two friends, when he was hit by an SUV last Thursday. Picture: Stock image
By Sarah Slater
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 01:50 PM

A 10-year-old boy who died when his bicycle was in collision with an SUV was remembered for “living a full life” was laid to rest today.

Adam Lyons, from Ballymartin, Borris, Co Carlow, was cycling close to his home, with two friends, when he was hit by the SUV which was pulling a horse-box on the Borris to Fenagh road at around 1.30pm last Thursday.

A local doctor living close-by was quickly on the scene followed by emergency services including gardaí from Borris, Carlow, Graiguenamanagh and Thomastown along with an ambulance from Kilkenny attended the scene.

The ten-year-old’s friends were also involved in the collision but were not injured and were cycling less than a kilometre from their isolated home.

Adam's injuries were so grave that he was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Despite frantic efforts to save his life by medics he passed away later on Thursday night.

The funeral service, was a celebration of Adam’s life, which took place at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church in Borris followed by a private cremation.

Mourners wore yellow as it was one of Adam's favourite colours.

READ MORE

Stephen Donnelly: Sláintecare will be the reform Irish health service needs

His mother, Heather, and friends told how Adam was a "real entrepreneur" working hard making things such as pancakes.

Despite his entrepreneurial spirit, he didn't make much money because more often than not he would give them away for free such was his nature.

Those gathered were told that the family were “lucky to have him as part of their lives.” His friends and cousins brought symbols of Adam’s life to the altar as part of the offertory procession including a giant cartoon figure from the Minions.

A photo of Adam adorned his coffin along with a floral bouquet of white and yellow roses.

Prayers were offered for the SUV driver who was involved in the fatal accident.

The driver of the SUV desperately performed CPR in a valiant bid to save the young boy's life until emergency services arrived at the scene.

School friends sang many of his favourite songs such as George Ezra’s Shotgun.

His white coffin carried by his father, relatives and friends was brought from the church to the sounds of Pharrell Williams’ Happy and friends carrying streamers and dancing in the pews.

His family have asked that instead of floral bouquets donations if desired can be made to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

His remains were cremated in a private ceremony.

READ MORE

Gardens, broadband and home offices priorities as demand for house sales surges

More on this topic

Two dead after car and lorry collide in MeathTwo dead after car and lorry collide in Meath

Man, 70s, dies in Mayo crashMan, 70s, dies in Mayo crash

Crash that killed boy, 13, and critically injured another teen referred to GSOCCrash that killed boy, 13, and critically injured another teen referred to GSOC

Man, 60s, dies in Mayo car crashMan, 60s, dies in Mayo car crash

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Michael McGrath rules out austerity as he takes up public expenditure ministryMichael McGrath rules out austerity as he takes up public expenditure ministry

'This is just great for the parish' - new Taoiseach Micheál Martin comes home to Ballinlough'This is just great for the parish' - new Taoiseach Micheál Martin comes home to Ballinlough

Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’

Holohan and Donnelly raise concerns over international travelHolohan and Donnelly raise concerns over international travel


Lifestyle

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for this weekend.Monday's TV Highlights: Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary and Inside Ireland's Covid Battle

Schedules are filling up rapidly as lockdown eases, says Des O'SullivanGame of catch-up has begun in the world of Irish art and antiques

This year's celebrations of Pride will be restricted by Covid-19 safety rules, but the activities will be spectacular nonetheless, reports Sandra O'ConnellPride 2020: "We're expanding on what St Patrick did and putting a rainbow on it"

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »