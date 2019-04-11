Lucky online Lotto player becomes overnight multi-millionaire with €6.4m win

A National Lottery player has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning over €6.4 million in last night's Lotto jackpot.

In what is the seventh Lotto jackpot and the third highest won through online play in the history of the game, the online Lotto player won a total of €6,442,934.

The National Lottery has appealed to its online players to log into their accounts and check to see if they have landed the life-changing sum.

The winning numbers were: 3, 9, 17, 29, 42, 43 and bonus number was 16.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, congratulated the online winner.

“What a brilliant start to the summer for a lucky online player. Online play through www.lottery.ie and the National Lottery App is growing. Between them, the seven online Lotto jackpot winners have won a combined €33,694,949.”

We are asking all of our online players to log into their accounts via the National Lottery website or App to see if they are the winners of this massive prize.

"And if you are our new millionaire contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize in the National Lottery Winner’s Room."