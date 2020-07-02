News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lucky Mayo shopkeeper sells third winning Lotto ticket since 1989

Shop owner Martin Murphy, right, with brother-in-law Ger Murphy, left, after he won a €6.3m Lotto jackpot in 2015.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 05:25 PM

A lucky shopkeeper in Co Mayo has sold a Lotto jackpot-winning ticket for the third time.

Martin Murphy, the owner of Murphy's Newsagents in Ballinrobe, was the man behind last night's €2.8m jackpot.

He also sold winning tickets in 1989 and 2015, when he sold a ticket worth over €6.3m to his brother-in-law, Ger Murphy.

"Honestly, I still can’t believe it. We’re a relatively small shop in the west of Ireland and here we are again celebrating our third Lotto jackpot win. 

"You wouldn’t believe the excitement which is coursing through Ballinrobe town right now. We are all ecstatically excited and we are thrilled that somebody in our community is now coming to terms with being over €2.8 million richer right now. 

It really is such a satisfying feeling knowing that we sold them the winning ticket.

Murphy's Newsagents has been serving customers in Ballinrobe for 116 years.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it is still waiting for the winning ticketholder.

Having seen his brother-in-law pick up a Lotto cheque for over €6.3 million in 2015, Martin suggested that the winner should take their time to contemplate their win before rushing into any spending plans:

“I have seen first-hand how a Lotto win can change somebody’s life for the better," he said.

"Whoever the winner is, they should get as much professional advice as is possible. I hope that they take some time out and gather their thoughts before they make any big plans for their win. 

"€2.8 million is a lot of money and it will be truly life-changing so I hope that they enjoy it and make every penny count."

