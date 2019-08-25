News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lucky Lotto player scoops €250,000 in Saturday night's draw

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 09:02 AM

A lucky Lotto player is €250,000 richer after scooping last night's Plus 2 draw.

The winning ticket was sold in Co Waterford.

The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 8, 16, 29, 46, and the bonus number was 21.

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €2m but over 90,000 players won prizes.

There was also no winner of the Plus 1 draw worth €500,000.

It follows a fortunate week for Irish players

Someone in Co Kildare woke up €500,000 richer yesterday morning after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Friday night’s draw.

Online players in Co Kildare are being urged to check their accounts to see if they hold the winning ticket.

The news comes after the Co Wicklow shop that sold Wednesday's winning €11.2m Lotto jackpot ticket was this week.

Celebrations were underway at the Spar Service Station in Enniskerry after it was confirmed that they sold the lucky ticket for the €11,255,280 jackpot prize.

