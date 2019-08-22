News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co Wicklow

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Someone in Co Wicklow is €11,225,280 richer after winning the biggest Lotto jackpot in two years.

Players in the county are being asked to check their tickets today after last night's draw.

The numbers drawn were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25 and 44. The bonus number was 12.

There was also one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €134,412. This ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores at the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Last night's mega jackpot win is the 15th highest jackpot since the Lotto was launched in 1988.

The highest Lotto Jackpot in the history of the National Lottery was €18.9m in Co Carlow, in June 2008.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in.

"If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

