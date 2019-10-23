News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lucky Lotto player over €5m richer following tonight's draw

Lucky Lotto player over €5m richer following tonight's draw
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 09:29 PM

There was one lucky winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5 million.

The winning numbers were 13, 27, 32, 36, 38, 39, and the bonus number 43.

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw. One player scooped €5,000.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw worth €250,000.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 23, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 18
    • 21
    • 24
    • 27
    • 30
    • 38
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 23
    • 34
    • 37
    • 38
    • 17


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,260,021

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. In total, over 66,000 players won prizes.

    • 13
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 38
    • 39
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 21
    • 23
    • 25
    • 33
    • 47
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 42
    • 43
    • 13


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 27
    • 32
    • 36
    • 38
    • 39
    • 43


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 21
    • 23
    • 25
    • 33
    • 47
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 42
    • 43
    • 13


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 32
    • 33
    • 37
    • 9


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 17
    • 19
    • 23
    • 32
    • 39
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Daily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k wonDaily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k won

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Two Lotto winners in Cork and Kerry won almost €500k between them in last night's drawTwo Lotto winners in Cork and Kerry won almost €500k between them in last night's draw

The lotto results are in...The lotto results are in...


LottoWinnerTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

NI mother prosecuted for buying abortion pills for teen daughter is formally acquittedNI mother prosecuted for buying abortion pills for teen daughter is formally acquitted

Trolley watch figure rises above 550Trolley watch figure rises above 550

Boy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancerBoy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancer

Report reveals rise in number of young children suffering from anorexiaReport reveals rise in number of young children suffering from anorexia


Lifestyle

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

There’s a “Not In Kansas, anymore” at the very beginning of Lankum’s new take on boozy standard, ‘The Wild Rover’. The 10 minute-plus recording starts with a caterwauling note that hangs jaggedly in the air.Lankum shining a light on the dark side of Irish culture

There is something irrepressibly cheerful about pumpkins. They come on the scene just when you need them and don’t linger on too much after. Their bright, orange glow warming up garden patches and grocery store isles on grey Autumn days.Want to make use of your leftover pumpkin? The Currabinny Cooks have the best recipes

Phil Coulter is one of Ireland’s most successful songwriters and producers, selling millions of records and going on to enjoy international solo success with his Tranquility albums.My life in music: Phil Coulter publishes his memoir

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »