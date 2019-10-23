Lucky Lotto player over €5m richer following tonight's draw

There was one lucky winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €5 million.
The winning numbers were 13, 27, 32, 36, 38, 39, and the bonus number 43.
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw. One player scooped €5,000.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw worth €250,000.
