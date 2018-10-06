Lucky Limerick player scoops €156,385 in EuroMillions Draw

Ireland’s EuroMillions run of luck continued today with a Limerick playing scooping €156,385 after matching five numbers plus the Lucky Star in last nights EuroMillions draw.

A second Irish player from Galway matched five numbers in the EuroMillions draw to win a total of €23,179.

The National Lottery has revealed that the Maxol Mace store on St Nessan Road in Dooradoyle, Limerick, sold the magic Match 5 plus Lucky Star ticket.

While the Tesco supermarket on Harbour Road, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, sold the Match 5 winner.

The delighted owner of Maxol Mace in Dooradoyle, Kieran O’Shea, said he is thrilled at the EuroMillions win which is the biggest for the shop since it opened in 2003.

There is great excitement this morning in the shop with speculation as to who the winner might be! This is fantastic for the shop and our customers and we are hoping it is a local. The best of luck to the winner, whoever it is.

Last night's wins come exactly a week after four Irish EuroMillions players scooped €500,000 each after scooping the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

This was only the second time that Ireland had four EuroMillions Plus top prize winners in one draw.

The National Lottery today appealed to all of its players to check their EuroMillions tickets to see if they are the winners of one of last night's big prizes.

A spokesperson said:

The luck of the Irish certainly continues for our players in the EuroMillions game. Players in Ireland are enjoying a bumper year, in particular in the EuroMillions Plus game with 26 top prize winners of the €500,000 top prize so far in 2018.

"We look forward to welcoming last night’s winners from Limerick and Galway into National Lottery headquarters next week.”

“If you do happen to be one of the lucky ticketholders, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize," the spokesperson said.

- Digital Desk