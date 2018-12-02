NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lucky Limerick Lotto player scoops €250k pre-Christmas windfall

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - 12:19 PM

A lucky player from Limerick is €250,000 richer today after winning the top prize on last night’s Lotto Plus 2 Draw.

The National Lottery today appealed to all players in Limerick to check their tickets.

The winning Quick Pick was bought in Tescos Supermarket in the Crescent Shopping Centre In Dooradoyle.

The winning numbers are: 7, 9, 15, 41, 42, 45 and bonus number 29.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today:

We are absolutely delighted for our Limerick player. This is a perfect time of the year to win a great prize.

"Since we launched our enhanced Lotto with Lotto Plus game in September we have created six new millionaires with eight top prize winners.

"This includes two Lotto jackpots, four Lotto Plus 1 winners of one million euros each, and now three Lotto Plus 2 winners of €250,000 each.”

- Digital Desk


