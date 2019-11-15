News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lucky Irish punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 09:15 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot - worth almost €115m - however someone is €500,000 richer.

One Irish player matched five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw to scoop the top €500,000 prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

The numbers selected in the main draw were 3, 13, 20, 32 and 34 and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 11.

Two Irish players matched four numbers and two Lucky Stars to win €2,691.

The numbers selected in the Plus draw were 1, 6, 32, 36 and 44.

Lotto Results: Friday, November 15, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 17
    • 18
    • 21
    • 30
    • 38
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 14
    • 22
    • 23
    • 39
    • 19


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €114,675,404

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 70,000 players won prizes in Ireland.

    • 3
    • 13
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 4
    • 11


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 32
    • 36
    • 44

