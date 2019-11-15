Lucky Irish punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot - worth almost €115m - however someone is €500,000 richer.
One Irish player matched five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw to scoop the top €500,000 prize.
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
The numbers selected in the main draw were 3, 13, 20, 32 and 34 and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 11.
Two Irish players matched four numbers and two Lucky Stars to win €2,691.
The numbers selected in the Plus draw were 1, 6, 32, 36 and 44.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
