Lucky Irish punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot - worth almost €115m - however someone is €500,000 richer.

One Irish player matched five numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw to scoop the top €500,000 prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

The numbers selected in the main draw were 3, 13, 20, 32 and 34 and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 11.

Two Irish players matched four numbers and two Lucky Stars to win €2,691.

The numbers selected in the Plus draw were 1, 6, 32, 36 and 44.