Lucky escape for three after car overturns into stream in Co Clare

Three people had a lucky escape this afternoon after their car overturned into a stream in Co Clare.

The single vehicle accident happened at around 2.50pm on the R458 Ennis to Galway road.

The vehicle is believed to have lost control and ploughed through a ditch and into a stream below.

The crash happened about three kilometres from Crusheen.

The alarm was raised and emergency services from Ennis, Co Clare and Gort in Galway responded to the incident.

Gardaí were first to arrive at the scene where they were met by a woman and two young men.

All three had managed to escape from the car when it started to fill with water.

They climbed up the ditch onto the roadway.

Two units of the fire brigade from Ennis along with an ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the incident.

Two units of the Galway Fire and Rescue Service from Gort station also

Firefighters had to don personal flotation devices before they could enter the stream and make the car safe.

The vehicle was later lifted from the water on the roadside before it was recovered by a tow truck.

All three occupants were assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics but were found to be uninjured.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the collision.