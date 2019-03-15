Lucky escape for Cork family after mobile home goes up in flames

A Cork family had a lucky escape last night after their mobile home went up in flames.

John McDonagh and his family were asleep in their mobile home when they woke up to a smoky bedroom.

John went outside the caravan to see the roof on fire before he grabbed his family and led them to safety.

"About 1.15 I was asleep, the missus was sick so she was in and out of sleep...She woke up to the smell of smoke," John explained to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today.

"She said to me she could see smoke coming out of the front of the caravan so I got up out up out of bed for a look and the whole front was on fire.

"So I grabbed her and grabbed the kids and we brought them outside the door."

He added that the mobile home was "destroyed" in the fire.

John and his family are on the council housing waiting list for a number of years and are still waiting to see whether a house will be made available to them.

Mr McDonagh expressed his concern that his family will be without a home as it will be difficult to get emergency accommodation over the bank holiday weekend.