News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lucky escape as car almost enters water at Blackrock pier

Lucky escape as car almost enters water at Blackrock pier
It was a lucky escape for two people as a car almost entered the water at Blackrock pier in Cork. Picture: Cork City Fire Service Twitter.
By Aine Kenny
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 02:50 PM

Two people had a lucky escape after their car nearly entered the water at Pier Head in Blackrock village, in Cork city.

The alarm was raised around noon today. 

It is understood a car was on the slipway and rolled back towards the water, with its wheels hanging over the edge.

Luckily, the tide was out and the water was not as high as it could have been meaning the car never entered the water.

Lucky escape as car almost enters water at Blackrock pier
One passenger had to be helped from the vehicle by Cork City Fire Brigade. Picture: Cork City Fire Service Twitter.

The two passengers managed to exit the vehicle, one with help from the fire brigade.

The scene was attended by a Cork City Fire Brigade crew from Anglesea Street.

The fire brigade reported that one patient was aided to safety by firefighters and Swift Water Rescue Technicians.

The patient was treated by National Ambulance Service paramedics.

READ MORE

Cork musician has song put forward for Grammy consideration

More on this topic

Cork musician has song put forward for Grammy considerationCork musician has song put forward for Grammy consideration

Investigation after crack found in Irish Rail high-speed locomotive

'Little warrior' Zac Higgins celebrates fourth birthday having made immense progress in recovery'Little warrior' Zac Higgins celebrates fourth birthday having made immense progress in recovery

Cork planners seek further clarity on proposed tall buildingCork planners seek further clarity on proposed tall building

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Man accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bailMan accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bail

Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crashLorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash

Locals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry villageLocals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry village

Housing Minister refuses to commit to co-living banHousing Minister refuses to commit to co-living ban


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »