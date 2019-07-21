Lucky Cavan Lotto player scoops €1m

A lucky Lotto player in Co Cavan is Ireland's latest millionaire after scooping €1m in last night's draw.

The player won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize with the winning Quick Pick ticket which was sold in Cavan town yesterday at the Spar/Maxol service station on the Ballinagh Road.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus draw were: 01, 11, 14, 26, 44, 47 and the bonus was 03.

This is the 7th winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of in 2019. In total, Lotto players have won €73.9m so far this year with a total of 12 new millionaires created.

Owner of the Spar/Maxol service station in Cavan town, Philip Kiernan, said: "I'm still in shock to be honest. I only found out this morning so I'm looking forward to getting in to the store and start spreading the news to all of our customers.

"Given the location of the store, the vast majority of our customers are local and to think that one of these people are after becoming a millionaire with a ticket they bought in the store yesterday is just unbelievable.

"There's going to be a party atmosphere in the store today so we're encouraging everybody to come down to us and enjoy the celebrations and I'm sure the lottery terminal will be busy checking tickets all day,” he said.