News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lucky Cavan Lotto player scoops €1m

Lucky Cavan Lotto player scoops €1m
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 02:24 PM

A lucky Lotto player in Co Cavan is Ireland's latest millionaire after scooping €1m in last night's draw.

The player won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize with the winning Quick Pick ticket which was sold in Cavan town yesterday at the Spar/Maxol service station on the Ballinagh Road.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus draw were: 01, 11, 14, 26, 44, 47 and the bonus was 03.

This is the 7th winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of in 2019. In total, Lotto players have won €73.9m so far this year with a total of 12 new millionaires created.

Owner of the Spar/Maxol service station in Cavan town, Philip Kiernan, said: "I'm still in shock to be honest. I only found out this morning so I'm looking forward to getting in to the store and start spreading the news to all of our customers.

"Given the location of the store, the vast majority of our customers are local and to think that one of these people are after becoming a millionaire with a ticket they bought in the store yesterday is just unbelievable.

"There's going to be a party atmosphere in the store today so we're encouraging everybody to come down to us and enjoy the celebrations and I'm sure the lottery terminal will be busy checking tickets all day,” he said.

READ MORE

Defence Forces has 8,751 serving permanent members, figures show

More on this topic

No winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richerNo winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richer

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6m

Cork family tell of mad scramble to find Lotto ticket that won them €500kCork family tell of mad scramble to find Lotto ticket that won them €500k

LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Man dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co CorkMan dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co Cork

No winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richerNo winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richer

Hundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centreHundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centre

Loyalist flute band plays in PortrushLoyalist flute band plays in Portrush


Lifestyle

Javier Cercas’s new novel, ‘Lord of All the Dead’, is as preoccupied with the Spanish Civil War, the nature of heroism, and the distortions of history as his most famous, ‘Soldiers of Salamis’, says Alannah Hopkin .Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardeners' guide to what's on in Munster and beyond

What do you recommend for wasp stings? My three-year-old got a sting on his neck last week and was very distressed. I want to have a remedy on hand for future emergencies.My three-year-old got a bee sting. Is there a remedy?

A new study says feeding at the breast is better for baby than using expressed milk. Is it time mothers reconsidered their use of breast pumps, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »