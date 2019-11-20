Lucan murder victim identified by gardaí

The man found shot dead in a burning car in Co Dublin has been identified by gardaí as Wayne Whelan.

He was shot dead before the car he was in was set on fire in Mount Andrew Rise.

Earlier today, gardaí said they were trying to track the movements of a car used by gangsters to murder a rival drug dealer.

The victim was seen getting into this vehicle – registration 05 CW 2225 – indicating he knew the person that was driving the car.

The victim’s body was found inside a burning car in Lucan, west Dublin on Monday night.

As tests are being finalised to confirm the identity of the victim, officers are appealing to the public for sightings of a navy Carlow-reg Toyota Corolla since it was bought from its owner a week ago.

Given he narrowly escaped an attempted murder two months ago, and knew his life was in serious danger, gardaí suspect the person driving the car was either a gang associate or someone very close to him.

The victim’s partner reported him missing on Monday and gardaí were on the look-out for him.

The car was driven to Mount Andrew Court, a quiet housing estate. Post mortem results showed that the victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was shot a number of times.

The car was then set on fire and was well ablaze by the time emergency services arrived at the scene, at around 7.50pm.

The man’s body was so badly burned that DNA tests are being conducted to confirm identity. They were expected to be back on Thursday. Dental records are also being checked.

Gardaí are satisfied they know his identity, but need official confirmation.

The post mortem was conducted by Dr Heide Okker, State Pathologist.

Gardaí said the PM confirmed that the victim died from a number of gunshot wounds prior to the car being set alight.

At a press briefing, Superintendent Paul Dolan of Lucan Garda Station said they were working on identifying the victim and were following a “specific line of inquiry”.

He made this appeal to the public: “I am appealing for any person who has seen this car or knows of its whereabouts since the 13 November to contact investigating gardaí.

“I am also appealing to any person in Mount Andrew Estate, who saw this car or to any person who witnessed or has dashcam footage in relation to the incident on Monday night 18 November 2019.

“To help assist people in their recollection, the Ireland v Denmark international soccer match was taking place at the time".

Detectives suspect that a rival gang boss, believed to be behind the previous attempt on the victim’s life, was behind the murder.

He is thought to have got either a gang associate of the victim, or someone else very close to him, to lure him to his death.

Gardaí have arrested the rival gang boss, and his associates, all from the Clondalkin/Lucan areas, in relation to the previous attempted murder.

Detectives are working on a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions on that incident and hope to secure charges of conspiracy to murder.

Garda sources said the feud between the gangs is over “money, drugs and turf”.

The victim is himself a suspect for two murders, including that of his former associate and life-long friend David ‘Chen’ Lynch in Foxdene Estate, Clondalkin, last March.