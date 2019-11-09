News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Luas trams operational again after 'technical problem' causes eight hour suspension

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Luas trams are running again with delays in the west of the city after being suspended for eight hours earlier today.

Services were cancelled before 7am, with Luas operator Transdev saying it was due to a "technical problem".

A replacement bus service served some stops, and passengers were told Dublin Bus would accept rail tickets.

