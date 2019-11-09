Luas trams operational again after 'technical problem' causes eight hour suspension

Luas trams are running again with delays in the west of the city after being suspended for eight hours earlier today.

Services were cancelled before 7am, with Luas operator Transdev saying it was due to a "technical problem".

A replacement bus service served some stops, and passengers were told Dublin Bus would accept rail tickets.

Trams stopped on large part of Luas Red Line due to 'technical problem'

All trams are stopped on a large part of the Luas Red Line this morning because of a "technical problem".

There are no services running from either Tallaght or Saggart as far as Blackhorse.

Luas operator Transdev says "alternative buses" are serving the stops, and Dublin Bus is accepting tram tickets.

In a statement, Red Line passengers were advised that "there is currently no Luas operating between Tallaght / Saggart - Blackhorse due to a technical fault.

"Services are operating between Blackhorse - Connolly / The Point only.

"An alternative bus service is servicing all affected stops and Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The statement added that Green Line services are operating normally.