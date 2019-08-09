News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Luas services suspended after crash between tram and car in Tallaght

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Luas trams are suspended on the Red Line between Belgard and Tallaght.

It is after a crash between a tram and a car at Tallaght Hospital.

Firefighters and paramedics are at the scene, where there are no reports of any serious injuries.

"Firefighters from Tallaght fire station currently attending a car vs tram collision at Tallaght Hospital," read a tweet from the Dublin Fire Brigade.

"Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus," confirmed the Luas on social media.

