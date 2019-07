Luas passengers are being told to expect delays along the Green Line this evening.

A power issue at Cabra means trams are unable to get out of the Broombridge depot.

The line is expected to remain closed between Broombridge and Dominick for the rest of the day.

Dublin Bus and Irish Rail are accepting valid Luas tickets in the meantime.

[social=twitterhttps://twitter.com/Luas/status/1156248025989373953[/social]