Luas driver: 'Racist abuse from the elderly is the worst'

Racist abuse from elderly people is more shocking than monkey chants, says Luas driver Lanre Bode Olayunji.

“[There have been] monkey chants, calling names, giving you the fingers, standing in front of the tram and giving you sort of looks and names,” said the 46-year-old Luas driver.

He was speaking in Dublin yesterday at the launch of a new anti-racism campaign on Ireland’s public transport.

Mr Olayunji, who has been driving a Luas tram since 2004, said incidences of racism and discrimination are decreasing and that Irish society has become more tolerant since he arrived here in 1997.

However, while he is used to some forms of abuse, he said he is always shocked when it comes from older people.

“It doesn’t matter how old, young, old, it’s the same,” he said. “The most shocking ones are when you see an elderly person insulting you, calling you names, that is unbelievable.

That is the only time it gets to me. I mean, you’re an adult, you should know better, I’m human just like you. I don’t have blue blood. I’ve red blood just like you. I expect them to be wiser. So when I see that it’s always a little shocking.

Mr Olayunji says he does not expect the creation of a fully tolerant society to happen overnight. However, he is very optimistic about the possibility.

“Everyone of us needs to realise that equality and humanity are the things we need to put into perspective,” he said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. Even the nation as a whole, at the end of the day we’ll get to the bottom of things, maybe in the future we’ll all live together as one.”

Pavel Sirbu works for Local Link in Navan, Co Meath. He said that he has not been the target of racism or discrimination.

“Down in a rural area we don’t really experience problems like this,” he said. “In my personal experience, I’ve never had a feeling, in any way at all, but in big cities, yes.”

He did say he has heard stories of abuse, but in his 16 years in Ireland, he has not experienced it firsthand. Furthermore, he said, there is a different culture in rural areas.

“We operate mostly in rural areas,” he said. “People are different. It’s more familiar. They’re more welcoming.”

The anti-racism campaign on public transport is supported by more than 900 commuters who took selfies which became the artwork for the new drive.

“It’s not just about promoting anti-racism” said Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority.

“It’s about celebrating the diversity of the staff who work in public transport, and a reminder to customers that they should respect their drivers.”