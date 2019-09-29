News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Luas confirm investigation underway after 'shocking' viral video

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 11:48 AM

Luas operator Transdev has confirmed it's investigating an incident which too place at the Bluebell Luas stop on Friday.

In a video posted to social media, a uniformed ticket inspector can be seen restraining a young man.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan has seen the video and said the incident was unacceptable shocking.

"I don't know what was in the lead up, I don't know what the context is but what I have seen is quite a shocking level of violence being used.

"We need to ensure that anybody who is patrolling or policing the Luas is of a certain standard and that they don't use brute force against any passenger because it is terrifying. If I was on the Luas and I saw that, I'd be terrified," he said.

