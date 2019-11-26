News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Loyal' cleaner awarded €7.5k for 'unfair treatment' following return to work after weightloss surgery

'Loyal' cleaner awarded €7.5k for 'unfair treatment' following return to work after weightloss surgery
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 12:54 PM

A facilities services company has been ordered to pay €7,500 to a cleaner for discriminating against the worker following her return to work after undergoing gastric band surgery to deal with a weight problem.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), Adjudication Officer, Aideen Collard said that the worker “was clearly upset at what she perceived to be unfair treatment given her loyal and lengthy service” after her return to work after surgery.

Ms Collard said that the employee suffered six months' loss of earnings after a temporary role for her was terminated post-surgery.

Ms Collard found that the facilities services company discriminated against the cleaner under the Employment Equality Acts by not providing reasonable accommodation for her at work as she recovered from her surgery.

As part of her order, Ms Collard has also directed that the company provides appropriate training to its management to ensure future compliance with its obligations under the Employment Equality Acts.

On November 6, 2017, the worker availed of gastric band surgery in her native Lithuania to address a weight problem and related medical issues.

The worker’s Irish GP on November 13, 2017, certified her as being unfit for work for a one-month period whilst she recovered.

On December 11, 2017, and following a further visit the worker’s GP issued a medical certificate certifying that she was fit to return to work on light duties.

The doctor recommended that the worker “not do any heavy lifting or pulling/pushing until three months after surgery.”

READ MORE

Kevin Lunney abduction charges: Gardaí object to bail, citing potential witness intimidation

The woman started work as a housekeeper/tea-lady with her employer from January 2, 2018.

However, she contended that the position was more akin to that of a cleaner and kitchen porter.

She had tried to adapt to the role but struggled with some of the duties, particularly carrying bags of waste, and felt that the role was too heavy and unsuitable.

The worker was told in February 2018 that she was no longer required to work at the site and she didn’t work for the company for another five months.

Ms Collard said that the worker’s surgery had been successful and her health had greatly improved.

On July 2 last, the worker’s doctor certified her as being fit to return to work on full duties and she recommenced her employment in her role as a cleaning operative from July 23, 2018, without further issue

The company said that it acted reasonably towards the worker who had a "transient" disability and provided her with reasonable accommodation in the only available light role of housekeeper/tea-lady.

The company said that it had complied with its obligations under the legislation and accordingly the complaint should be dismissed.

READ MORE

Suspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary house

As part of her findings, Ms Collard said that the worker, who was a long-standing loyal employee with an impeccable record, was left in limbo without an income for a number of months.

More on this topic

School ordered to pay €3.5k over refusal to take TY student with nut allergy on school trip to FranceSchool ordered to pay €3.5k over refusal to take TY student with nut allergy on school trip to France

Man failed to spot sleeping colleague in aircraft holdMan failed to spot sleeping colleague in aircraft hold

Sleeping airport worker had lucky escape after passenger heard banging from aircraft hold, unfair dismissal case hearsSleeping airport worker had lucky escape after passenger heard banging from aircraft hold, unfair dismissal case hears

Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'


Workplace RelationscleanerdiscriminationTOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

More in this Section

Medical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girlMedical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girl

Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'

Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposalsMinister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals

‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Last Sunday was Stir-up-Sunday. It is traditionally the day to get your Christmas baking in order.Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »