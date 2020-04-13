News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Low fuel costs a welcome relief for essential workers on their daily commute

Low fuel costs a welcome relief for essential workers on their daily commute
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 02:21 PM

Low fuel prices come as a welcome relief for those still commuting every day in this time of uncertainty, the AA have said.

According to their latest fuel price study, the cost of a litre of both petrol and diesel remained largely unchanged since March.

Petrol has increased slightly by 0.4c to a current price of 126.9c per litre, with diesel remaining flat month-on-month at 116.9c.

However, both fuels have dropped significantly in price compared to the start of the year, when a litre of petrol cost 144.5c, with diesel costing 135.9c on average.

"For those who must travel, for example, healthcare workers, the fact that fuel prices have remained low is to he welcomed,” said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

Mr Faughnan admitted that "we know nothing about what the economic situation will look like in the weeks and months ahead".

"This instability and decrease in demand is likely to have an impact on fuel prices moving forward as we come to grips with the global Coronavirus crisis.”

In recent weeks crude oil prices have bounced back slightly from the lows seen in mid-March, he added.

READ MORE

GAA championships in doubt as top HSE doc says 'uncertainty' reigns over summer gatherings

More on this topic

Global deal to cut oil output in sight after Mexico signs upGlobal deal to cut oil output in sight after Mexico signs up

BP cuts spending to strengthen finances amid ‘brutal’ conditionsBP cuts spending to strengthen finances amid ‘brutal’ conditions

Shell warns over hit of up to €730m after oil price crashShell warns over hit of up to €730m after oil price crash

Crude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisisCrude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisis


TOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisisHousing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

Ireland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns TaoiseachIreland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns Taoiseach

HSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 traumaHSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 trauma

Three arrested following public order incidents in CavanThree arrested following public order incidents in Cavan


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll picks out the best that tv has to offer this week.5 TV shows for the week ahead

Having trouble sleeping right now? You’re not the only one.Video: 5 tips for better sleep during the pandemic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »