Low fuel costs a welcome relief for essential workers on their daily commute

Low fuel prices come as a welcome relief for those still commuting every day in this time of uncertainty, the AA have said.

According to their latest fuel price study, the cost of a litre of both petrol and diesel remained largely unchanged since March.

Petrol has increased slightly by 0.4c to a current price of 126.9c per litre, with diesel remaining flat month-on-month at 116.9c.

However, both fuels have dropped significantly in price compared to the start of the year, when a litre of petrol cost 144.5c, with diesel costing 135.9c on average.

"For those who must travel, for example, healthcare workers, the fact that fuel prices have remained low is to he welcomed,” said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

Mr Faughnan admitted that "we know nothing about what the economic situation will look like in the weeks and months ahead".

"This instability and decrease in demand is likely to have an impact on fuel prices moving forward as we come to grips with the global Coronavirus crisis.”

In recent weeks crude oil prices have bounced back slightly from the lows seen in mid-March, he added.