Love Triangle trial: Mary Lowry's computer used to search for Bobby Ryan's name the day before he was found

Mary Lowry's computer was used to search for Bobby Ryan's name the day before his body was recovered from a tank on her land, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Ms Lowry gave her computer to gardaí investigating Bobby Ryan's death and Detective Garda Paul Fitzpatrick of the Garda Cyber Crime Bureau received it in May 2015. He told Patrick Quirke's defence counsel Bernard Condon SC that when he searched Ms Lowry's computer for keywords he found a search for "trace Ireland Bobby Ryan" carried out at 21.45 on April 29, 2013. Mr Ryan's body was discovered the following day by the accused man.

Mr Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan. Mr Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013. The prosecution claims Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52).

Mr Condon also asked the witness about a forensic analysis carried out on a computer seized during a search of Mr Quirke's home following the discovery of the body. Today, the jury heard that the computer was used in December 2012 to search for "human body decomposition timeline" and "rate of human decomposition".

The witness agreed with Mr Condon that this computer did not have a password and he could not say who was using it at any given time. He further agreed that Google suggests search words when a person starts typing in the search bar and he couldn't say which search terms were input by the user.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.