Love triangle trial: Deliberations to resume on Friday

Patrick Quirke. File image
By Ruaidhrí Giblin & Eoin Reynolds
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 04:22 PM

The jury in the trial of a 50-year-old farmer charged with murdering his alleged love rival, and hiding his body in an underground tank, will resume their deliberations tomorrow morning.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

The prosecution claims that Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52), while the defence contends the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt, and must acquit.

The jury of six men and six women have been deliberating for seven hours and 23 minutes so far and will resume again on Friday morning at 11am.

The two verdicts open to the jury are: guilty of murder or, alternatively, not guilty.

A short time into their deliberations on Tuesday, the jury sought all of Mr Quirke's interviews with gardaí as well as phone records, which were handed in.

In her charge to the jury on Tuesday, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told them that they must not be influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.

