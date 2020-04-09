News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Louth sees surge in illegal dumping across the county

Litter wardens picked up rubbish bags and other household waste in 29 locations in the county. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson
By Elaine Keogh
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 11:46 AM

Louth County Council said there has been a 25% increase in illegal dumping and it is appealing to the public to stop.

The appeal was made after litter wardens picked up rubbish bags and other household waste in 29 locations in the county over the four days from March 31 to April 3.

This included 16 bags at a site on the Slane Road in Drogheda as well as blankets and a mattress dumped at the Bolton Square Bring Bank in Drogheda.

Joan Martin, chief executive of Louth County Council said: “We estimate an increase in the order of 25% in illegal dumping in Louth compared with normal levels. This is very disappointing and we appeal to people across the county not to engage in such activity.”

“I would appeal in particular for people to use bring banks correctly and not to dump at these sites. I can confirm that we have increased the servicing of these sites.”

Civic Amenity sites in Dundalk and Drogheda are open and the COVID-19 opening hours are on the Council web site.

Ms Martin said the council will take action against illegal dumping.

“We will be undertaking surveillance, using available technology, at key areas across the county, including bring banks, and we will take appropriate action against any members of the public found to be dumping illegally,” she said.

