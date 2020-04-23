News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Louth man tells court he only spat at Garda because pepper spray was in his mouth

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 12:35 PM

A 39-year-old man has claimed he only spat at a Garda in Co. Louth because he had been pepper-sprayed.

David Kennedy of Moneymore, Drogheda has appeared in court charged with spitting at a Garda and obstructing a Garda during the course of their duties.

Armed gardaí were arresting a man believed to be in possession of a knife in Drogheda yesterday afternoon.

David Kennedy tried to interfere with the arrest and allegedly spat at a Garda.

The accused did not reference coronavirus during the incident.

He was arrested and charged under the public order act and brought before Dundalk District Court this morning.

Mr Kennedy told the court that he saw gardaí trying to make an arrest and urged them to leave the man alone.

He claims a gun was pointed at him and admits he got "boisterous" before he was pepper-sprayed in the face.

The accused says the only reason he spat was because the spray got into his mouth, and he couldn't see where he was spitting because he could not open his eyes.

He claims he was not thinking about the current Covid-19 outbreak when he spat.

An acquaintance of the accused was removed from the courtroom after he was found to be filming.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused bail stating that because of the current pandemic, she considers it to be an extremely serious offence.

