Louth gardaí seize €70k of suspected cocaine and thousands in sterling after stopping car

Gardaí in Co. Louth have seized what they believe to be more than €70,000 worth of cocaine.

Gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car on Castle Road in Dundalk today.

Officers found a large quantity of suspected cocaine along with what they believe is a number of items associated with drug dealing, including scales and plastic bags.

They also found stg£6,500 in cash.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.