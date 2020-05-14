News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Louth gardaí seize €70k of suspected cocaine and thousands in sterling after stopping car

Louth gardaí seize €70k of suspected cocaine and thousands in sterling after stopping car
The seizure made by Gardaí in Dundalk today. Pic: Garda Press Office.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 06:15 PM

Gardaí in Co. Louth have seized what they believe to be more than €70,000 worth of cocaine.

Gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car on Castle Road in Dundalk today.

Officers found a large quantity of suspected cocaine along with what they believe is a number of items associated with drug dealing, including scales and plastic bags.

They also found stg£6,500 in cash.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Former Anglo bank employee jailed for theft of over €600k from friends and family

More on this topic

Gardaí seize €60k of suspected cocaine in TipperaryGardaí seize €60k of suspected cocaine in Tipperary

Man arrested in connection with €137k drug seizure in Co WestmeathMan arrested in connection with €137k drug seizure in Co Westmeath

Man, 60s, arrested following discovery of cannabis grow houses in TipperaryMan, 60s, arrested following discovery of cannabis grow houses in Tipperary

Man, 30s, arrested following seizure of €35k worth of cocaine in LongfordMan, 30s, arrested following seizure of €35k worth of cocaine in Longford


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

drugsseizurecrimeTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey

€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19

Insurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemicInsurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemic


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »