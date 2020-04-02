Louth company makes scrubs to ensure palliative care can continue

A big-hearted Louth company who volunteered to make scrubs for front-line staff has set up a GoFundMe page after they were inundated with offers of donations to keep production going.

Ardee Coach Trim decided to answer an appeal for scrubs after discovering that doctors and nurses had to bring home their own to wash and reuse them due to a chronic shortage.

Locally sourced scrubs will also mean palliative care nurses can continue visiting the elderly who would prefer to stay at home, surrounded by their loved ones than go into hospital where visitor restrictions are in place.

The local business originally budgeted to produce 800 free sets of scrubs but they now plan to continue after a deluge of public support.

General manager Eoin Lennon said the company were affectionately calling the scrubs Becks after local A&E nurse and family friend Becky Finn.

"We saw an appeal out for scrubs by nurse Maeve Hennessy and I immediately called up my friend Becks who confirmed that there was a chronic shortage of scrubs also in A&E which meant that doctors and nurses had to bring them home and wash and reuse them

"I thought this was terrible because many of the doctors and nurses have children and you don't know what germs are on the scrubs that they could be exposing their families to.

"We have 100 staff here but at the minute many of them have to stay at home to mind their children so we have about 25 finishing an order and another 20 making the scrubs since we got the templates on Tuesday.

We have nearly 300 sets made at the minute and over 150 delivered but we could easily make up to 600 sets a day. I budgeted for 800 that we could make free and I'd love to make more but we have to pay our staff and make sure they have jobs.

"Bank of Ireland have been a great support to ensure we could stay open and continue through this.

"Local companies have been great in donating materials and we had to set up a GoFundMe page on Wednesday evening after we were inundated with offers of money to keep going following an interview with LMFM radio."

Maeve Hennessy the clinical nurse specialist with Louth Palliative Care who initially put out the appeal says she has been 'blown away' by the kindness of people, especially Ardee Coach Trim

"They really have stepped up to the mark. I work in palliative care with about 25 nurses visiting hundreds of patients across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

"The scrubs are going to the acute hospital settings and rightly so but Ardee Coach Trim has ensured that now we can change scrubs between visiting houses to avoid cross-contamination. As the virus can survive on clothes for up to four hours, we need to change between patients.

"More and more elderly now are choosing to die at home surrounded by loved ones, rather than going into hospital to die alone because visitors aren't allowed.

"This will place an even bigger demand on our services so these scrubs will really help us."

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at here.