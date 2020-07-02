Lough Derg RNLI rescue four from 32ft cruiser that ran aground

Four people were rescued from a 32ft cruiser that ran aground in Tipperary yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised at about 5.30pm, when the Coast Guard requested the Lough Derg RNLI to attend the vessel that ran aground by Parker’s Point, on the Tipperary shore.

The RNLI said in a statement: “Initially there was some uncertainty regarding the casualty vessel’s location.

“The first report was that it was aground off Cribby Island, near Mountshannon on the County Clare shore.

“However, as the lifeboat approached the search area, the crew spotted a boat fitting the description of the casualty vessel close to the Tipperary shore, off Parker’s Point.

The said the approach to the cruiser “was particularly rocky” and the lifeboat crew used navigation charts and depth soundings as it neared the boat.

The crew were alongside boat at 6.10pm.

The four people on board - two adults, an infant and a child - were all safe and unharmed. They were wearing their lifejackets.

The statement added: “An RNLI crew member was transferred to the casualty boat and once he was satisfied the boat was not holed, set up for a tow.

“The lifeboat towed the vessel from the stern as rocks off the bow were visible above water.

“Once in safe water and with the assistance of the RNLI crew member on board, the skipper made sure all drives and the propeller were in good working order.

“The lifeboat accompanied the cruiser to Garrykennedy, the safest, closest harbour, where, at 7pm, an RNLI volunteer helped to secure the boat safely alongside the quay.”

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI has advised boat owners to “ensure you study your charts and remain within the navigation channels”.