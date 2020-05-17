News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lotto player in Co Donegal wins €90k

By Denise O’Donoghue
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Lotto players in Co. Donegal are being asked to check their National Lottery accounts and emails this morning as one lucky online player won €90,260 on last night’s Lotto draw.

The winner matched five numbers and the bonus number, meaning they were one number short of winning the €2,447,059 Lotto jackpot.

There was no winner of the jackpot, which rolls to an estimated €2.8 million for the next draw on Wednesday.

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are: 23, 28, 33, 34, 41, 45 and the bonus number is 39.

A National Lottery spokesperson advised that the winner will have already been notified by email.

"This lucky winner of €90,260 has been alerted that they have won this prize and what a nice email to receive," the spokesperson said.

"We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

"We have also extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.”

Co Antrim-based 2 Rifles deployment to Kabul goes ahead despite pandemic

