Lotto jackpot won again - someone is €2.5 million richer

For the second Saturday night in a row, the Lotto jackpot has been won.

One lucky player is almost €2.5 million richer after tonight's draw.

The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, 27, 31 and 44 - the bonus number was 19.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.

Last week, the jackpot of over €10 million was won

Meanwhile, Ireland has a brand new millionaire this afternoon after a lucky National Lottery online player scooped a cool €1,000,000 on the Daily Million draw.

This is the fourth Daily Million top prize win of €1,000,000 in 2019.

The winning Daily Million numbers from today’s 2pm draw were:5, 6, 13, 23, 31, 36 and the bonus number was 15. Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week, for just €1 per play.