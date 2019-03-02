Lotto jackpot won again - someone is €2.5 million richer

For the second Saturday night in a row, the Lotto jackpot has been won.
One lucky player is almost €2.5 million richer after tonight's draw.
The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, 27, 31 and 44 - the bonus number was 19.
There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.
Last week, the jackpot of over €10 million was won
Meanwhile, Ireland has a brand new millionaire this afternoon after a lucky National Lottery online player scooped a cool €1,000,000 on the Daily Million draw.
This is the fourth Daily Million top prize win of €1,000,000 in 2019.
The winning Daily Million numbers from today’s 2pm draw were:5, 6, 13, 23, 31, 36 and the bonus number was 15. Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week, for just €1 per play.
There was one winner of the Daily Million Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased online on lottery.ie
There was one winner of the Daily Million Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased online on lottery.ie