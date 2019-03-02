NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lotto jackpot won again - someone is €2.5 million richer

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 08:47 PM
By Digital Desk staff

For the second Saturday night in a row, the Lotto jackpot has been won.

One lucky player is almost €2.5 million richer after tonight's draw.

The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, 27, 31 and 44 - the bonus number was 19.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.

Last week, the jackpot of over €10 million was won

Meanwhile, Ireland has a brand new millionaire this afternoon after a lucky National Lottery online player scooped a cool €1,000,000 on the Daily Million draw.

This is the fourth Daily Million top prize win of €1,000,000 in 2019.

The winning Daily Million numbers from today’s 2pm draw were:5, 6, 13, 23, 31, 36 and the bonus number was 15. Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week, for just €1 per play.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 02, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was one winner of the Daily Million Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased online on lottery.ie

    • 5
    • 6
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 36
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 8
    • 15
    • 19
    • 31
    • 18


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was one winner of the Daily Million Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased online on lottery.ie

    • 5
    • 6
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 36
    • 15


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,497,727

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 32
    • 42
    • 44
    • 46
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 33
    • 34
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 17


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 32
    • 42
    • 44
    • 46
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 33
    • 34
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

