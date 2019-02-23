Lotto jackpot heading for a staggering €10m tonight - highest in two years

The largest Lotto jackpot in two years is up for grabs tonight.

The top prize of €10m comes the same week as a large family syndicate from North Dublin scooped €175m on the EuroMillions.

However, it's still a bit off the largest ever National Lottery win - a jackpot of €19m won in Carlow in 2008.

Only 20 jackpots higher than €10m have ever been won since the game began 31 years ago.

National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe said: "The highest ever Lotto jackpot payout we've had in our history was €18.9m and that was back in 2008 - 11 years ago.

"We've had a few €16m Lotto jackpots wins, but we've had a total of 20 lotto jackpots that have been over €10m in the history of the game."

She also said people are feeling lucky after last weeks record win in the Euromillions.

"The mega excitement over the Euromillions win is spilling over into the Lotto game because we're getting reports from shops...that sales are really brisk and there's huge interest in this jackpot."