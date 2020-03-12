Lotto +1 winner in Donegal takes home €1m prize

Last night's Lotto draw has left a ticketholder in Co. Donegal €1m richer, according to the National Lottery, with the winning ticket for the Lotto Plus 1 draw sold in the north west.

The main Lotto draw, for a jackpot of €5,165,312, had no winners, rolling over to €5.5 million on Saturday's draw.

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were: 06, 09, 17, 18, 25, 27 and the bonus ball was 05.

80,000 people came away winners in last night’s Lotto draws, and the National Lottery has asked players throughout the country to check their tickets carefully.

Speaking on the win, a Lotto spokesperson says the National Lottery hopes to inform the public of the winning retailer by week's end:

“As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in.

"If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

In the meantime, the Lotto has also announced an additional €1m in prize money for Saturday’s Lotto Plus draw.

“The additional €1,000,000 Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund up for grabs in Saturday’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw will be shared evenly by all Lotto Plus raffle winners. Normally Lotto Plus raffle winners get a guaranteed €500 in every draw, but this Saturday we expect each winner to receive between €8,000 and €12,500 extra, depending on the number of winners.”