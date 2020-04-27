News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lorry drivers charged in connection with €2.5m Dublin cocaine seizure

Lorry drivers charged in connection with €2.5m Dublin cocaine seizure
By Tom Tuite
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 01:42 PM

Two lorry drivers have been charged in connection with a “handover” of €2.5m worth of cocaine in north Co Dublin at the weekend.

They were allegedly caught “red-handed” following surveillance by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Three vehicles were stopped in the Blakes Cross area on Saturday afternoon. Searches resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.5m.

Three men were arrested at the scene and detained, under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Swords and Store Street Garda stations in Dublin.

Charlies Coyle, 58, from Boug, Cootehill, Co. Cavan and Dimitrijs Verskovics, 44, with an address at Neretas Novads, Elkselksnltos, LV5118, in Latvia appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court today.

Both have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act with unlawful possession of cocaine and possessing it with intent to sell or supply.

Solicitor Fiona D'Arcy, for Mr Coyle, said her client was applying for bail but there was an objection from GNDOCB Detective Michael Ormond.

He said Mr Coyle made no reply when charged at Swords station.

He told the court there was CCTV evidence and surveillance. It was alleged Mr Coyle was the driver of a truck who took possession of cocaine from the co-accused. He said the accused has been living outside the jurisdiction in a rented address in the North for the past five or six years.

Mr Coyle was allegedly caught “red-handed”, and he believed the man was a flight risk, the court heard.

He agreed with Ms D’Arcy that Mr Coyle has said he can live with his family in Co Cavan and he had never taken a warrant before.

Detective Ormond told the court he was instructed Mr Coyle was not welcome at that address.

Ms D’Arcy said her client has never been before the court before and she argued that he was entitled to bail, and presumed innocent.

She had spoken to his brother and she said her client was welcome at the family home.

READ MORE

Plan for 366 Kildare homes on hold after judge refers matter to EU court

He was of limited means but hoped that €3,000 would be made available.

Judge Jones granted bail in Mr Coyle’s own bond of €100 but required a €25,000 independent surety.

Once a bail-person has been approved, he must sign on three days a week at Carrickmacross Garda station, cancel his passport which he claimed was lost and be contactable at all times on a mobile phone number that must provide to gardaí.

Mr Coyle was granted legal aid. Dressed in checked shirt and jeans, and wearing a protective face-mask, he did not address the court.

Remanded in custody

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at a Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Co-accused, Dimitrijs Verskovics, did not apply for bail.

His solicitor, Michael French said an application will be made at his next hearing.

Detective Redmond O’Leary said there will be an objection.

The accused, who listened to the proceedings with the aid of a Russian interpreter, lived in Latvia, Judge Jones was told.

Detective O’Leary said a planned operation was in place by the GNDOCB. He alleged Mr Verskovics was the driver of one truck who handed over drugs from one vehicle to another.

The court heard Mr Verskovics made no reply when charged at Store Street garda station.

He was granted legal aid and remanded in custody and will also appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday for a bail hearing.

A third man, who is in his 40s, has been released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

READ MORE

Plans for 450-home Douglas development submitted to An Bord Pleanála

- This story was updated at 14.50

More on this topic

Judge told he is qualified to hear 'infertile bull' case as he knows 'about the birds and the bees'Judge told he is qualified to hear 'infertile bull' case as he knows 'about the birds and the bees'

Three-year jail term for knife-attack teenager who did not want uncle buying heroin for his fatherThree-year jail term for knife-attack teenager who did not want uncle buying heroin for his father

Former INM chairman Leslie Buckley asks for court orders withdrawing inspectors over alleged objective biasFormer INM chairman Leslie Buckley asks for court orders withdrawing inspectors over alleged objective bias

Plan for 366 Kildare homes on hold after judge refers matter to EU courtPlan for 366 Kildare homes on hold after judge refers matter to EU court


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Government formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan saysGovernment formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan says

Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpointGarda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for helpDomestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help


Lifestyle

Georgia Humphreys chats to Daisy Edgar-Jones about the TV adaptation of Normal People.Five minutes with... Daisy Edgar-Jones

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »