News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lorry driver charged over Essex migrant deaths to appear in court

Lorry driver charged over Essex migrant deaths to appear in court
By Press Association
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 07:14 AM

A lorry driver is due to appear in court charged over the deaths of 39 migrants thought to have died in a refrigerated unit during a clandestine bid to enter the UK illegally.

Maurice “Mo” Robinson, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon in Northern Ireland, is due to appear via videolink at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

The bodies were discovered in a trailer compartment in the early hours of Wednesday on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex.

Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry – they are yet to be identified (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry – they are yet to be identified (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Essex Police also confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin by Irish police over an unconnected matter on Saturday “is a person of interest” in their investigation.

A spokesman said: “We are liaising with the Garda via telephone as this man is currently held outside the jurisdiction of the law of England and Wales.”

Three other people arrested in connection with the deaths have been released on bail, Essex Police said on Sunday.

READ MORE

Plans to auto-enrol workers in pensions

Detectives are now working on the largest mass fatality victim identification process in the force’s history.

Police initially said the victims were Chinese, although a number of Vietnamese families have described how they fear their loved ones are among the dead.

Some of the victims are said to have paid thousands of pounds to traffickers to guarantee their safe passage to the UK, from where they would be able to carry out work that would give them money to send home.

Detectives are also investigating a “wider conspiracy” after claims surfaced that the lorry could have been part of a convoy of three carrying around 100 people.

READ MORE

Scientists record first cases of equine virus in Ireland

More on this topic

Desperate victims of neo-liberalism where everything has a priceDesperate victims of neo-liberalism where everything has a price

Essex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continuesEssex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continues

FG MEP defends decision to vote against stepping up Mediterranean rescue efforts FG MEP defends decision to vote against stepping up Mediterranean rescue efforts

Family of woman feared among Essex dead ‘begged her not to go’; Three of those arrested released on bailFamily of woman feared among Essex dead ‘begged her not to go’; Three of those arrested released on bail


ContainerEssex PoliceGraysMigrantsMo RobinsonPurfleetTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Paraglider suffered heart attack during flight in Wicklow Mountains, says air accident reportParaglider suffered heart attack during flight in Wicklow Mountains, says air accident report

Man charged in connection with dangerous driving of stolen car in DublinMan charged in connection with dangerous driving of stolen car in Dublin

Gardaí hunt gang after men tied up in armed raid on Donegal houseGardaí hunt gang after men tied up in armed raid on Donegal house

Ireland records fast rise in EU gender equality indexIreland records fast rise in EU gender equality index


Lifestyle

Kurt Elling, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Mica Paris, and a live orchestral rendition of Dr Dre’s classic hip-hop album 2001 were some of the highlights of the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival over the weekend.Swing, strings and hip-hop in nod to legends at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

From old-style vocalists to cutting edge innovators, there was some fine music to be heard at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.And all that jazz... Highlights of the Cork Jazz Festival

Fake news appears to be all the rage these days.Sky Matters: We don't need fancy equipment to enjoy the sky's beauty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »