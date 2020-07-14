News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash

A file image of University Hospital Galway wherea man in his 60s was taken by air ambulance following a crash in Co Roscommon yesterday.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 02:14 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Co Roscommon.

The crash happened at 6.15pm yesterday on the N5 at Portaghard, Frenchpark.

A man in his early 60s was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries when the lorry he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor and a car.

The drivers of the tractor and car were uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Crash

