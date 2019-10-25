Lorry container deaths latest: Arrested couple originally from Ireland

The driver of the lorry which contained the bodies of 39 migrants is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Mo Robinson, from Portadown, Co Armagh is due at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in England tomorrow morning, a crown court official has said.

It comes as a man and a woman, originally from Ireland and both aged 38, were arrested in connection with the investigation today.

Joanna and Thomas Maher, with an address in Warrington, England, claimed yesterday they had sold the Scania lorry cab, which is registered in Bulgaria, to a company in Ireland.

Mrs Maher, who is reportedly the last known owner of the vehicle, told MailOnline: “We did own it but sold it 13 months ago.”

Police officers could be seen at the couple’s home address in Warrington, with a police van and two squad cars parked outside.

Officers carried evidence bags inside the four-bedroom property, which had two grey Range Rovers with personalised number plates and a white Chevrolet sports car parked on the drive.

The house was bought by the couple, originally from Ireland, for £255,000 in March 2017, according to Land Registry records, before the couple undertook extensive renovations on the property, according to neighbours.

Locals said Mr Maher is the owner of a haulage firm and his wife works as a hairdresser. They said they have three teenage children.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m absolutely stunned. My wife got up about 20 past seven, saw the police cars already here.

I was shocked...I could not believe it.

Nodding towards the cars parked on the drive, he added: “I know Tom is a businessman, a successful one, in haulage. Tom and Jo are very pleasant, very approachable. A guy with a family, you couldn’t meet more well-mannered children.

“You would see them walking their dogs and they would go to boxing matches, his daughter liked boxing.”

Mr Maher was listed as director of Thomas Maher Transport Ltd, but according to Companies House records, ceased to be a person with a significant interest in the firm on February 7.