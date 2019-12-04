News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lorraine Walsh quits CervicalCheck steering panel over lack of confidence in report

Lorraine Walsh quits CervicalCheck steering panel over lack of confidence in report
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:35 AM

Patient advocate Lorraine Walsh has resigned from the CervicalCheck steering committee set up to oversee changes in the programme.

Ms Walsh, who was one of the 221 women whose smear tests were read incorrectly and developed cervical cancer, said has she stepped down over yesterday's report.

She said she made the decision to leave because she does not have confidence in yesterday's report.

She said:

I wish I could tell the women of Ireland I had confidence in this report, but I absolutely don’t.

Ms Walsh, herself the victim of misread smears, revealed on RTÉ’s Prime Time programme last night that RCOG supplied her with two different sets of results of her own smears over a 24-hour period in October.

She said her own slides and fellow campaigner Vicky Phelan’s had been mislabelled and she found this inexplicable. Ms Walsh called on the Government to fund an “individual independent assessment for every woman”.

UK experts found original test results carried out on the slides of 308 women with cancer were wrong. 159 of those also had missed opportunities for diagnosis.

221+ group spokesperson Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, said there are questions that need answering.

Mr Teap said: "We know the HSE had a number of verification steps in place that they weren't satisfied with, they had to return a number of reports that failed the verification process which was concerning itself.

"We raised this issue a number of times a number of weeks back with the Department of Health, so right now we wouldn't be fully standing over this."

More on this topic

CervicalCheck activist Lorraine Walsh quits panelCervicalCheck activist Lorraine Walsh quits panel

'Missed opportunities' but CervicalCheck is effective, says review'Missed opportunities' but CervicalCheck is effective, says review

Taoiseach: 'Another difficult day' for woman impacted by CervicalCheck following reviewTaoiseach: 'Another difficult day' for woman impacted by CervicalCheck following review

CervicalCheck review finds 159 cases of missed chances to prevent or diagnose cancer earlierCervicalCheck review finds 159 cases of missed chances to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier


CervicalCheckcervical cancercancerTOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in CorkNo oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »