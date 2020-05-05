Lorna Bogue: Sinn Féin will gain massive majority in next election if put in opposition

A Green Party councillor from Cork has said Sinn Féin will secure an “absolutely massive majority” in the next Dáil if Fianna Fáil puts them into Opposition.

Cllr Lorna Bogue, from Cork City South East told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that Sinn Féin has been 'excluded' from government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

However, Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins rejected that suggestion: “We as a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party took a decision to pursue a course of action. When we hear the narrative of Sinn Féin, dismissing Fianna Fáil and the other parties, they’re basically dismissing our mandate.”

Cllr Bogue pointed out that “there was a document sent out to every party except Sinn Féin by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael”, effectively excluding Sinn Féin from the government formation process.

“If Sinn Féin didn’t receive a correspondence from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, how are they dismissing it?”

Cllr Bogue said that the process to date has been about “making Micheál Martin Taoiseach. I’m just still flabbergasted at this idea that Sinn Féin has not been involved in the negotiations through their own problem - they were not approached by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

At no point were Sinn Féin involved in any of this. If Fianna Fáil wants to put them into opposition, I tell you now they will come back with an absolutely massive majority next time.

Mr Collins said he had “no issue with Sinn Féin’s mandate” and respected it, but said that Sinn Féin “should recognise and respect” the mandate of other parties.

He acknowledged that there'd been a small amount of 'pushback' within the party about the prospect of a coalition with the Greens, but that there had been more opposition to the idea of an arrangement with Fine Gael.

There was “a silent majority” of party members who recognised the need to form a government as soon as possible, he said.

Some of the environmental red lines being put forward by the Greens were 'unsettling' to some Fianna Fáil members, he said.

Cllr Bogue said it shouldn't be a surprise that the Greens were pushing for such measures. “The idea that the Green Party would have the temerity to have red lines going into negotiations is quite amusing to me. We as a party have been campaigning on environmental issues for 40 years, so it shouldn’t be surprising that we would enter into a negotiation saying we have red lines.”