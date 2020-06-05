News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lord Mayor of Dublin urges people not to attend George Floyd protests

By Press Association
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 04:41 PM

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has urged people not to join anti-racism protests in the city on Saturday in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

A socially distanced protest is due to go ahead outside the US Embassy in Ballsbridge in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Floyd was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

He died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck, sparking days of protest.

What happened to George Floyd disgusts and repulses everybody in this country and people across the world.

Gardai have warned protest organisers that mass demonstrations are in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, urged people to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by signing an online book of condolence.

Mr Brabazon told Newstalk FM that protest organisers will not be able to control every individual who attends.

He said: “I understand why people were angry and I understand the need to protest but we are in the middle of a pandemic and I would urge people to look at alternatives in terms of getting their message across.”

“One of those ways is the online book of condolence that was opened up by Dublin City Council.

“And while a lot of the individuals will be responsible and try to socially distance, it is not always going to be possible with those numbers involved.

“They really need to take a second look at having this protest and look at other alternatives. I would plead with them to do so.”

UK in touch with US about treatment of journalists covering Floyd protests

Speaking in the Dail on Thursday, Health Minister Simon Harris urged people not to put themselves and others at risk by attending protests.

He said: “What happened to George Floyd disgusts and repulses everybody in this country and people across the world.

“But at the same time, any gathering, no matter how worthy the cause, is a danger to public health at the moment and we do have to be conscious of that.”

