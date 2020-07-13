News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lord Mayor of Dublin opens online book of condolence for Jack Charlton

Lord Mayor of Dublin opens online book of condolence for Jack Charlton
By Press Association
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:35 PM

An online book of condolence has been opened in memory of former Republic of Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton.

It was announced on Saturday that he had died at the age of 85.

He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also suffering dementia.

People are being invited to sign the book and leave their own personal tribute to him.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said all messages will be published and forwarded to his family.

Ms Chu said: “Jack was an incredibly popular man in this city and right across the country.

“He was awarded the freedom of the city of Dublin in 1994, so it’s fitting that we pay our own special tribute to him and give people a chance to say thanks for the memories.”

The Dublin municipal flag on top of the Mansion House will be flown at half-mast from Tuesday until after Charlton’s funeral takes place in England this week amid coronavirus restrictions.

Dublin City councillor Anthony Flynn has called for a statue of Charlton to be commissioned and placed in the city.

READ MORE

Brexit with no trade deal ‘an enormous act of self-harm’, says Simon Coveney

More on this topic

Man charged over damage to Luke Kelly statue in DublinMan charged over damage to Luke Kelly statue in Dublin

Luke Kelly statue vandalised for seventh time in DublinLuke Kelly statue vandalised for seventh time in Dublin

Dublin councillors critical of proposed €15m floating pool on Liffey Dublin councillors critical of proposed €15m floating pool on Liffey

Dublin Port traffic back to 2016 levels due to Covid-19Dublin Port traffic back to 2016 levels due to Covid-19

DublinHazel ChuJack CharltonTOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Luke Kelly statue vandalised for seventh time in DublinLuke Kelly statue vandalised for seventh time in Dublin

Labour party calls for eviction ban legal advice to be publishedLabour party calls for eviction ban legal advice to be published

Public urged to contact GP with Covid-19 symptoms amid reports of delayed presentationPublic urged to contact GP with Covid-19 symptoms amid reports of delayed presentation

Galway plane crashed on way to hospice fundraiserGalway plane crashed on way to hospice fundraiser


Lifestyle

Conservationist Giles Clark takes on the illegal wildlife trade, as well as the task of building a bear sanctuary in Laos, South-east Asia, in BBC Two series Bears About The House.Five minutes with ... Giles Clark

Forget G-spots. Let's focus on the C-spot and close the orgasm gap once and for all.Sex File: The G-spot is dead. Long live the C-spot

Workshop leaders from the West Cork Literary Festival offer tips for writing in areas such as biography, short stories and travel, writes Des O’DriscollSo you want to be a writer?

Cork film festival's new programme director has dipped into her homeland's rich movie heritage, writes Ellie O'ByrneA chance to Czech out rarely seen classics

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »