Lord Mayor of Cork urges people to look out for vulnerable and elderly

The Lord Mayor of Cork, GP Dr John Sheehan, has urged people to look out for the vulnerable and elderly as the country tries to delay the spread of Covid-19.

He was speaking as City Hall announced a raft of cancellations and new arrangements but insisted that its public offices will remain open.

Access to the complex is being limited to the Anglesea Street entrance and distancing protocol is being observed.

It has been confirmed that the following buildings will be closed to the public until March 30:

- all branches of Cork City Council Libraries;

- Cork City and County Archives;

- Cork Public Museum at Fitzgerald’s Park;

- St Peters on North Main Street;

- Elizabeth Fort.

Monday’s Strategic Policy Committee meetings have been deferred but the local area committee meetings will go ahead, possibly in the Millennium Hall or another suitable venue to comply with infection control guidelines.

But a raft of Decade of Centenary events have been cancelled, including:

- St Patrick’s Day ceremony at St Finbarre’s Cathedral and the North Cathedral;

- St Patrick’s Day Parade;

- UCC’s dramatisation of the inquest into the death of the former Lord Mayor, Tomás MacCurtain;

- the Tomás MacCurtáin Commemorative Concert in the City Hall Concert Hall.

A Covid-19 response team, which has been meeting for nearly three weeks, is holding daily briefings to ensure business and service continuity plan.

"As always, the priority of Cork City Council is the maintenance of the highest level of public services while ensuring the welfare of our staff," a spokesperson said.

Lord Mayor, Cllr John Sheehan, paid tribute to everyone that was involved in the hard work and preparation that went into organising the events that have now been cancelled or deferred.

"Each and every one of us has a role to play during this time, both in term of our hand hygiene and preventative measures such as distancing," he said.

"I would encourage everybody to follow the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

"It's also important that we look out for each other during this time, especially vulnerable members of our community such as the elderly."