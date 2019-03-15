Lord Mayor of Cork opens book of condolence for victims of Christchurch shooting

The Lord Mayor of Cork, who has relatives living in Christchurch, New Zealand, will open a Book of Condolence in City Hall today for the victims and survivors of the mosque shootings.

“As someone who visited Christchurch in New Zealand, and with my niece and her boyfriend currently living and working there, I was devastated and shocked to hear of the shootings and my heart goes out to all those affected by this outrageous act of murder and those families and friends for whom their lives are irreparably changed," Cllr Mick Finn said.

"The New Zealand people are great friends of Ireland and I extend my sympathies to all those living in Cork and around Ireland. There is no legislating for tragedies such as these which leave an indelible mark on the consciousness of a city, a country and their people.

"I will be opening a Book of Condolence in City Hall so that Corkonians can lend their support and encouragement to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand.”

The Book of Condolence will be available for signing in the atrium of City Hall during regular office hours for the next two weeks.