NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Lord Mayor of Cork opens book of condolence for victims of Christchurch shooting

Lord Mayor of Cork Mick Finn
Friday, March 15, 2019 - 12:36 PM

The Lord Mayor of Cork, who has relatives living in Christchurch, New Zealand, will open a Book of Condolence in City Hall today for the victims and survivors of the mosque shootings.

“As someone who visited Christchurch in New Zealand, and with my niece and her boyfriend currently living and working there, I was devastated and shocked to hear of the shootings and my heart goes out to all those affected by this outrageous act of murder and those families and friends for whom their lives are irreparably changed," Cllr Mick Finn said.

"The New Zealand people are great friends of Ireland and I extend my sympathies to all those living in Cork and around Ireland. There is no legislating for tragedies such as these which leave an indelible mark on the consciousness of a city, a country and their people.

"I will be opening a Book of Condolence in City Hall so that Corkonians can lend their support and encouragement to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand.”

The Book of Condolence will be available for signing in the atrium of City Hall during regular office hours for the next two weeks.

More on this topic

Irish leaders condemn Christchurch attacks that killed 49; one man charged

NZ shootings: Community gardaí attending prayers in Irish mosques today

Brent Pope: New Zealand's 'innocence lost' following mosque shootings in Christchurch

YouTuber PewDiePie ‘sickened’ by mention in New Zealand shootings video

KEYWORDS

Lord Mayor of CorkNZ ShootingsNew ZealandChristchurch

More in this Section

Housing report says people on average income can only afford 5% of houses in Dublin area

Phil Hogan: UK’s no-deal tariff plans likely breach World Trade Organisation rules

Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

Taoiseach to meet emigrant support groups in Chicago today


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How can I get my child to wear a coat without a battle?

Are you getting enough zzz? Tips for getting back to sleep better

Don't miss the Irish Examiner's 68 page glossy Style mag

Bite size: Clever ways to turn your child into a veggie lover

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »