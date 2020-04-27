News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lord Mayor criticises 'party fever' atmosphere in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 07:17 AM

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says he was horrified to see people gathering for street parties over the weekend.

Fianna Fáil's Tom Brabazon says some people aren't taking the quarantine measures seriously.

Gardaí say compliance with public health guidelines is "generally excellent".

But Cllr Brabazon says he fears for the safety of the elderly neighbours.

"I don't know whether it's the good weather or what it is but there was party fever about last night," he said.

"On this particular street, I know a lot of people and some of them would be 70+ age group and some of them would be friends of mine, they'd be treasured friends and I really value their friendship. I just felt that people were taking the lives of those friends with a pinch of salt."

