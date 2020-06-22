Lord Mayor condemns damage to Tree Of Life sculpture in Dublin park

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has condemned an attack on the Tree Of Life sculpture in St Anne’s Park in Raheny.

The 200-year-old tree was re-designed as a 10-metre tall sculpture by award-winning UK sculptor Tommy Craggs in 2018 and took three years to complete.

Tom Brabazon said it is not known precisely why or when this attack happened, but it appears to have been carried out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Brabazon said an accelerant was used in the attack and gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“This is a beautiful sculpture enjoyed by adults and children alike, and I want to condemn this wanton act of vandalism in the strongest possible terms,” said the Lord Mayor.

“It’s so sad to see something like this happen.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact the Gardai.

Very disappointing to see the Tree Sculpture at the corner of St.Annes Park has been vandalised in an arson attack. Anyone with information should contact Raheny Garda Station 01-666-4300 Clontarf Garda Station 01-666-4800 pic.twitter.com/p5bcPmHQed — Cathal Haughey (@Cathal_Haughey) June 22, 2020

Its intricate design is inspired by the wildlife in St Anne’s Park and Bull island and features different types of animals and plants.

The area around the tree has been cordoned off by Dublin City Council.

Local Councillor Daryl Barron said he was “shocked” at the damage and has asked the city council to repair the sculpture.

I’m horrified and shocked at the damage done to the Peace Tree in Raheny overnight. I have reached out to Dublin City Council Area Management to try and repair the damage caused. I’ve no words to describe what type of person would do this. pic.twitter.com/Dvbj5bJ5br — Cllr. Daryl Barron (@DarylBarron) June 22, 2020

He tweeted: “I’m horrified and shocked at the damage done to the Peace Tree in Raheny overnight.

“I have reached out to Dublin City Council Area Management to try and repair the damage caused.

“I’ve no words to describe what type of person would do this.”

Yesterday evening, Firefighters from Finglas extinguished a tree alight in Santry Demense. Meanwhile at Saint Anne’s Park a tree sculpture was also set alight causing damage to the artwork commissioned by @DCCParks_Biodiv pic.twitter.com/HVkoqUilNN — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 22, 2020

Heartbreaking. If anyone has any information to help track down the delinquents behind this, please ring Clontarf or Raheny Garda 016664800 or 016664300 https://t.co/bRW2xcUVlx— LoveClontarf.ie (@loveclontarf_ie) June 22, 2020

Gardaí said they are carrying out inquiries into the incident.