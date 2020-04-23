'Look at the death notices': Catherine Murphy casts doubt over death toll rise explanation

The Social Democrats co-leader says there are reasons to doubt that the high number of Covid-19 deaths reported this week were due to delayed notifications.

Earlier this week, the highest daily death toll of 77 was announced by the Department of Health.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan explained that not all of those passed away on the same day, as there is a lag time due to the process of being notified.

"There's been an escalation in deaths," Catherine Murphy claimed. "You only have to look at the death notices."

Ms Murphy said there were questions to be answered about the information that's being shared with us.

"I'm looking at it at the moment and it's quite shocking," she said.

"It does make me question what we're being told in relation to these being deaths that happened several weeks ago," she added.