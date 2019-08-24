Longford man who died in New York was due to come home this weekend

Tributes have been paid to an Irish man who tragically died in New York.

22-year-old Ciaran O'Boyle from Clonguish in Co Longford was found unconscious in the Gates Area of Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at around 11.40pm US time after Ciaran was found unresponsive.

Police believe that he fell from "an elevated height" and that there does not appear to be a criminal element in his death.

He was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital and police say a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Ciaran had been spending the summer on a holiday visa in Canada and had travelled down to New York with his friends.

He was due to come home this weekend after working for three months.

The student of Computer Science at University College Dublin was due to graduate this year after finishing his four-year degree.

With an aptitude for maths and science, he was skilled at computer programming and software engineering.

He was a former student of St Mel's College in Longford where in his final year he was presented with a prefect award in recognition of his contribution to the school.

The Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council expressed his condolences to Ciaran's family and friends.

"Unfortunately, this tragic accident took place [in New York] prior to him coming home to his family at the weekend.

"We want to extend our deepest sympathy to them at this very tragic moment for them in this time of their lives," he said.

Longford councillor PJ Reilly also expressed his sympathies to the family.

"This is a very sad tragedy to happen, it's very sad for his family.

"Our thoughts go out to the family that got this bad news that their son had a serious accident and was killed in New York.

"It's such very sad that [the death of] a young man of this age occurred," he said.

The New York branch of Longford GAA also extended their condolences saying: "The club would like to send their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Ciaran O’Boyle from Clonguish, following his sudden and tragic death here in NY. May He Rest In Peace."

New York police say their investigation is ongoing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.