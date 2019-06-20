News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Longford cllr: Feuding factions are the 'Escobars of Ireland'

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 11:45 AM

“These people are the Escobars of Ireland,” was how the Chairman of Longford Town Municipal Area described the families involved in the ongoing feud between two factions in the town.

Cllr Seamus Butler told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that he objected to use of word feud, he said “these are criminal actions - to call it a feud is a misnomer.

“We do not want Longford defined by this.”

Cllr Butler called on the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Revenue Commissioners to become involved. "They don't fear prison, they fear getting their ill-gotten gains taken from them. These are the Escobars of Ireland."

READ MORE

GRA: Armed units not a long term solution in Longford

Mediator Micheál O'Herlihy agreed that the actions in Longford were criminality, but he claimed that mediation would help the criminals understand that there is a path out of the current situation, “when they realise they’ve got themselves in a corner and the only way out is death. That would be needless and senseless.

“There is a need to change the paradigm.”

Cllr Butler also claimed that the people involved in the feud in Longford had ties to the Kinahan gang in Dublin.

“There is big money here.”

He said he had never seen a business model that offered the gains seen in Longford with large houses and expensive cars. The local authority also has a role to play in pursuing the high walls, cages and CCTV that had been erected around some of these large homes without permission.

“The wealth is so ostentatious that you couldn’t help but know the people involved.”

Cllr Butler added that he hoped a situation would not occur as had happened in Dundalk where “an innocent person had to get killed before extra resources were committed.

“We need foot patrols, for their presence to be seen on the streets. That would be a psychological boost for the people of the town.”

READ MORE

GRA: Armed units not a long term solution in Longford

More on this topic

Luxury watches among the haul collected by CAB in West Dublin

Luxurious ‘man caves’ found in Kinahan search

CAB raids ‘a major disruption’ to Cork gang

House and cash belonging to sister of Regency Hotel murder victim seized by CAB

TOPIC: CAB

More in this Section

70% of people in UK believe gay couples should be able to marry in NI

Major flaw in laws prohibiting resale of NAMA properties to developers revealed

Technical group established to look at Brexit backstop alternatives

GRA: Armed units not a long term solution in Longford


Lifestyle

Life in a vacuum: Your guide to choosing vacuum cleaners

Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend

Tracing the roots of folk and fairy lore behind everyday plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »